Russia curious why Europe keeps secret of Navalny case data — Lavrov

ROME, August 27. /TASS/. Russia would like to find out why an overwhelming part of data concerning the so-called case of blogger Alexey Navalny is kept secret by the European counties, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday while speaking at a news conference following talks with his Italian counterpart Luigi di Maio.

Lavrov said his Italian counterpart had raised the Navalny issue at the negotiations.

"Once again I advised him, and I advise all those sincerely interested in sorting things out to read a transcript of what was said at a Bundestag session, when the German government was answering legislators' extremely concrete questions regarding this person's alleged poisoning. I do not have the slightest doubt that any impartial person, having read these texts, will make very important conclusions to the effect an overwhelming part of this problem is kept secret for unknown reasons. We, too, would like to find out why," Lavrov said.

Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20, 2020 after collapsing on the Tomsk-Moscow flight. Later he was airlifted to the Charite hospital in Berlin. On September 2, the German government claimed that Navalny had been poisoned with a Novichok-type toxic agent. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said later that before Navalny was transferred to Berlin, no toxic substances had been found in his system.