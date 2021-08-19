Merkel to try to salvage Minsk accords during her visit to Moscow, expert says

BERLIN, August 19. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel who will complete her term this year will try to create conditions for resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine during her visit to Moscow on Friday, German political scientist Alexander Rahr told TASS.

"I believe she wants to wrap up her tenure as chancellor with a positive step towards Russia," he suggested. "She will want to dot the i’s and cross the t’s in her relations with Russia and also to create a bridge for her political successor to cross and work with Moscow."

According to the expert, Merkel "will want to salvage the Minsk agreements, which were essentially her brainchild." "That might be her principal goal. She will try to ensure a breakthrough at the eleventh hour, but from my point of view, the ball is in Ukraine’s court," he said.

Rahr added that Merkel would be sure to raise the human rights issue, the Navalny case and the situation in Belarus. "Afghanistan will be a completely new topic," he noted.

Merkel will pay a visit to Moscow on August 20. Her trip’s itinerary includes a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.