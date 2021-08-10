Returning Crimea to Ukraine, any reparations out of the question, Russian senator says

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Claims by Kiev that Russia should pay reparations for its reunification with Crimea and that it should return the peninsula to Ukraine are being raised on the eve of the Crimean Platform and have no prospects, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov told TASS on Tuesday.

Earlier, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of Uncontrolled Territories Alexei Reznikov stated in an interview that Russia would pay Ukraine reparations for reuniting with Crimea.

"Any reparations are out of the question. Then we can ask for the reparations for the fact that at the time they acquired Malorossiya, Novorossiya that had never been [part of] Ukraine and belonged to the Russian Empire. They were handed over to Ukraine by the Bolshevik government in order for this union republic to be larger, so it would have more proletarians," the senator said.

He added that at the time, Crimea didn’t simply join Ukraine but was handed over with all its land and property "which was built at the time by the Soviet Union, above all, Russia."

"I understand that all this talk emerges in light of the approaching Crimean Platform. Well, then this agency [on Reintegration of Uncontrolled Territories] needs to demonstrate that they are earning their keep, they need to show some activity. Although I am sure that each one of them realizes that work on returning Crimea is absolutely futile, because Crimea is the subject entity of the Russian Federation and it will never return to Ukraine where it ended up because of Khrushchev’s willful error," he noted.

The senator said that Kiev’s attempts to return Crimea are "time and effort spent in vain" and expressed hope that sooner or later the Ukrainian authorities would realize this and would "leave Crimea alone."