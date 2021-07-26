Russia expects CIS nations to team up against falsification of history — security official

MOSCOW, July 26./TASS/. Russia expects that friendly relations will get stronger within the Commonwealth of Independent States and its countries will team up to fight against the falsification of history, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Rashid Nurgaliyev said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

"An important role is cooperation on the humanitarian front, where we are on the same wave with the CIS partners, since the Russian language is a means of inter-state and inter-ethnic communication," he noted.

He reiterated that Russia’s national security strategy highlights the importance of strengthening positions of the Russian language and enhancing Russia’s role in the global humanitarian, cultural, scientific and educational spaces.

"It will be difficult to solve this task without our closest allies. That is why we are counting on further strengthening our good-neighborly ties, on joint work to counter the attempts to falsify history," Nurgaliyev stressed.

He reiterated that at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly in 2020, most CIS partners supported the submitted by Russia resolutions on the fight against the glorification of Nazism, on strengthening the system of agreements on arms control, on international information security and some other Russian initiatives.

Nurgaliyev stressed that the development of comprehensive ties with the countries of the Commonwealth is among the main foreign policy priorities for Russia, which is reflected in the Russian National Security Strategy. The new wording of this document pays specific attention to the deepening of cooperation with the CIS countries as well as with Abkhazia and South Ossetia both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of integration agencies.

"With the aim of building the Greater Eurasian Partnership, Russia intends to facilitate the integration of economic systems, harmonization of national legislations and develop multilateral cooperation with an aim to improve the wellbeing of our states and citizens," he said.

"In December of this year, we will mark the 30th anniversary of the Commonwealth of Independent States. Throughout this period of time, the bid to further strengthen all-round ties between our countries has always been the keynote during numerous meetings of the heads of state, prime ministers, security council chiefs of the CIS and CSTO nations," Nurgaliyev went on to say. "Russia will be supporting this process in every way," he pledged.