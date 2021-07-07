Russia hopes West will adjust its stance on Syria, envoy says

NUR-SULTAN, July 7. /TASS/. Russia expects the West to adjust its stance on Syria in favor of greater humanitarian and socio-economic assistance to that country, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev told reporters on Wednesday.

"We hope that the so-called collective West will make a decision to adjust its stance on Syria in favor of a greater humanitarian component and socio-economic focus," he said.

Lavrentiev noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden had tasked experts with holding consultations on pressing issues, including Syria, following the Geneva summit. "The two presidents’ summit in Geneva was quite constructive and encouraging," he stressed.

On June 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden held talks in Geneva. That was their first face-to-face meeting as heads of state and also the first Russian-US summit since 2018.