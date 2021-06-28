Putin, Xi Jinping to hold talks on 20th anniversary of Friendship Treaty

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold talks on Monday, June 28, timed to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between the two countries. The conversation will be held via video, the Kremlin press service said.

"On June 28, 2021, a video conference will take place between President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, timed to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Russian-Chinese Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation," the press service said.

The Kremlin clarified that the presidents will exchange congratulations and assess the current state and prospects for the development of strategic partnership between Russia and China. The parties also plan to discuss topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda.