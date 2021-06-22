Cooperation and security without dividing lines is a common goal of countries — Putin

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The common goal of the countries of the world is to ensure security without dividing lines, to create a single space for equal cooperation and universal development, Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote in his article "Being Open, Despite the Past" timed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic war.

"Our common and indisputable goal is to ensure security on the continent without dividing lines, a common space for equitable cooperation and inclusive development for the prosperity of Europe and the world as a whole," he wrote.

He drew attention to the fact that the world is developing dynamically, facing new challenges and threats. "We simply cannot afford to carry the burden of past misunderstandings, hard feelings, conflicts, and mistakes," Putin believes.

According to the Russian President, this burden will interfere with solving urgent problems. "We are convinced that we all should recognize these mistakes and correct them," Putin said.