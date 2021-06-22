No one can drive a wedge between Russia and China, envoy to US says

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. No one will be ever able to drive a wedge between Russia and China, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

On Monday, Antonov met with Ambassador of the People's Republic of China Cui Tiankai, who is departing from the United States.

"This was my initiative. I said <...> that regardless of that I arrived by plane late yesterday night, I would be glad to meet <...> with my Chinese colleague, a friend and talk about the problems in Russian-US relations. I <...> spoke about the results of the Geneva summit. [I wanted] to ask him how he viewed the prospects of US-Chinese relations and once again stress <...> that no one will be ever able to drive a wedge between us because Russia and China have a strategic partnership and friendly relations," he said.