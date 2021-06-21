Russian ambassador to the US has a lot of difficult work to do, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov has a lot of difficult work to do after his return to Washington, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"We are in a working mood. The ambassadors are going back to work in the capitals after the agreement of both presidents. The Russian ambassador to Washington has more than enough work to do. The work will be very difficult," Peskov said.

Russian-US relations significantly worsened after Biden’s high-profile interview, in which he claimed that the Russian leadership would have to "pay the price" for Moscow’s alleged interference in the US elections and also approved of disparaging remarks about the Russian president. After these statements, the Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov was summoned to Moscow for consultations on March 21. On April 22, US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan left for Washington as well.

The Russia-US summit, initiated by Washington, took place in the Swiss city of Geneva on June 16. Putin and Biden discussed the state and the prospects of further development of bilateral relations, the issues of strategic stability, as well as international matters, including cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and regulation of regional conflicts. After the Geneva summit, the sides agreed to return the Russian and US ambassadors to Washington and Moscow, respectively.