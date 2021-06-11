Detained Japanese citizen handed over US tech data to Russian trade mission — agency

TOKYO, June 11. /TASS/. Kazuo Miyasaka, former head of a Japanese tech research company detained in Japan, allegedly handed over US military technology data to an employee of the Russian trade mission, the Kyodo news agency informed on Friday, citing sources close to the investigation.

It is noted that the handover of this data is banned by the US anti-Russian sanctions. The police searched Miyasaka’s house and car, seizing his phone and personal computer.

Miyasaka, a 70-year-old Japanese man, was detained on Friday by the Kanagawa prefecture police. He is suspected of illegal use of databases and handover of documentation to an employee of the Russian trade mission in Tokyo. It is reported that during the interrogation, the man stated that "for about 30 years, he had contacts with approximately 15 people, including employees of the Russian embassy."

Allegedly, the man got access to a tech literature database on the development of drones and on improving the work of military intelligence with the use of radars. According to the law enforcement, he made copies of eight tech literature works and handed them over to an employee of the Russian trade mission. According to Kyodo, the Russian employee was called in by the police on June 9, however, he did not show up.

The police claim that the detained Japanese national had been handing over documentation to employees of Russian missions in Japan for 30 years, for which he received about ten mln yen ($91,000).

The Russian Embassy in Tokyo informed TASS on Friday that they are studying this matter.