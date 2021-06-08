Putin highlights increasing challenges to world order

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The world order is facing increasing challenges, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message to participants in the Primakov Readings forum dubbed "Emerging World Order: New Challenges," adding that the choice of the event’s title was logical.

"The number of such challenges is clearly growing and many of them pose a real threat to global stability, the safety and prosperity of people across the world," the president said in his message, which was read out by Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov.

According to Putin, the most dangerous challenges include "faltering arms control, the activities of terrorist groups, rising cybercrime and escalating regional conflicts," as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

The Russian leader noted that the Primakov Readings expert forum, based on the best traditions of intellectual quests and mutually respectful exchange of views, took a worthy place among credible international conferences.