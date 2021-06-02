Moscow to consider any US requests over hacker attack on world’s largest meat supplier

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia will quickly consider any requests coming from the US regarding the hacker attack on meat processing company JBS, if there are any, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"There are some contacts via diplomatic channels. We have no information about this, but if there are any requests by the Americans, of course, we will quickly consider them," the spokesman vowed.

He pointed out that Moscow has no information regarding the perpetrators behind the JBS attacks.

Earlier, JBS reported that on Sunday, the computer networks of its North American and Australian branches were targeted in a cyber attack. According to the White House press service, the global meat processing company had notified the US of a ransom demand from a criminal organization allegedly based in Russia. The US administration says that it is in contact with the Russian authorities on the cyber attack. The FBI is investigating this incident.