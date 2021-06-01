Nobody wants to soften Putin-Biden summit agenda, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes it is important to make sure that Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States hold their much-awaited summit but there are no plans to soften the meeting’s agenda, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Naturally, nobody wants to soften the agenda in the run-up to the summit. We think that it is still very important that this summit takes place," he pointed out.

Peskov emphasized that preparations for the summit were still underway. However, he declined to comment on a statement by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov who had said that Washington was going to receive a number of "uncomfortable signals" from Moscow in the coming days. "This requires a request to the Foreign Ministry," the Kremlin spokesman clarified.

Putin and Biden are expected to meet in Geneva on June 16. This will be the first Russian-US summit after Putin’s top-level face-to-face meeting with then US President Donald Trump in Helsinki in July 2018. According to the Russian presidential press service, the heads of state will discuss the prospects for Russia-US relations, strategic stability issues and pressing global matters, including the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and ways to resolve regional conflicts.