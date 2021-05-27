Steven Seagal to join ‘A Just Russia - For Truth’ political party

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Actor and Russian Foreign Ministry Special Representative on Russian-American humanitarian ties Steven Seagal will officially join the "A Just Russia - For Truth" political party Saturday, where he will work on issues of ecology, the party told TASS Thursday.

"During the meeting of the chamber of deputies, we plan to present a membership card of the united party to Steven Seagal. Previously, he was a member of the ‘For Truth’ party, and now he has joined the ‘A Just Russia - For Truth’ party, together with the team of ‘A Just Russia’ [co-chairman] Zakhar Prilepin," a party representative said.

According to the representative, Seagal will continue to work on ecology, "especially on the fight against contamination of the environment."

"The plans for the work in this field will be presented during the May 29 meeting of the chamber of deputies," the party press service added.

According to party representatives, the actor will not run for a seat of power because of his American citizenship. Seagal was granted Russian citizenship in November, 2016.

Under Russian law, Russian citizens aged above 18 are entitled to serve as political party members.