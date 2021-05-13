No agreement on Putin-Biden meeting yet, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. No agreement has been reached yet on a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"No, there is no agreement on that score yet," Peskov said. "The issue [of the Russian-US summit] is still at the stage of discussion and analysis," he noted.

On April 13, Putin and Biden had their second telephone conversation after the US president assumed office. According to the Kremlin, the two presidents discussed bilateral relations and a range of international issues. The White House press service announced that Biden had suggested holding a Russian-US summit in a third country within the next few months. Later, the US leader explained that he had offered to meet Putin this summer in Europe.