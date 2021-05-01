Russia welcomes agreements between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on border settlement

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held telephone conversations with Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev and Foreign Minister of Tajikistan and Sirojiddin Mukhriddin, and welcomed the parties' agreements on a settlement on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Russia welcomes agreements reached by the parties - in accordance with the instructions of the leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan - agreements on the settlement of the conflict exclusively by political and diplomatic means," the ministry said.

The Ministry added that Russia hopes that "Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will strictly follow their commitments in the interests of completely normalizing the situation and restoring an atmosphere of trust and good-neighborly relations between the two fraternal peoples.".