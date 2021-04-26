Romanian ambassador to Russia familiar with procedure of tit-for-tat measures — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Romania’s Ambassador in Moscow Cristian Istrate is well acquainted with the procedure of reciprocal measures in response to appropriate steps in relation to Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on Monday, commenting on Bucharest’s decision to declare the deputy military attache at the Russian Embassy persona non grata.

"The Romanian ambassador to Russia is well acquainted with the tit-for-tat measures procedure," she said.

On Monday, Romania’s authorities declared the deputy military attache at the Russian Embassy in Bucharest persona non grata. According to the country’s Foreign Ministry, the diplomat’s activities and actions contradict the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.