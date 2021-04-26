Kremlin says Zelensky’s remarks about changes to Minsk Accords 'alarming sign'

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s remarks about amendments to the Minsk Accords and expanding the list of negotiators on the Normandy platform are an alarming sign, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said following the Ukrainian leader’s interview to The Financial Times.
"I take this opportunity to say that it makes sense to pay attention to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s interview to the Financial Times. In that interview the Ukrainian president said he would like to see changes made to the Minsk format, some other countries join in and so on and so forth," Peskov said. "This is an alarming sign. We have said more than once that it is a no easy situation. This is one more indication at the summit level of Ukraine’s wish to change the Minsk process, but there is no way of changing it without in fact terminating it."