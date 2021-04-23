Berlin must provide Moscow with results of Navalny’s tests, says diplomat

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. German officials, who have expressed alarm over the health of Russian blogger Alexey Navalny, must provide Moscow with the results of his medical tests, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday in an interview with the RT Deutsch TV channel.

According to her, Navalny is being provided with all the necessary medical aid. "There is online footage of the conditions he is being held in. Let’s not come up with something that does not exist," the diplomat stressed.

Zakharova reiterated that this "unsightly story" with the alleged poisoning of Navalny was staged on German territory. "This is a serious matter that really has damaged bilateral relations significantly," she noted. "What is more, recently, I have heard many statements by Western representatives claiming that Navalny’s current health condition is due to him allegedly being poisoned with a chemical weapon back then. We sent about four official requests and three letters from our law enforcement bodies to Germany, and we did not receive a clear answer," she specified.

The spokeswoman clarified that Berlin must provide Moscow with the data about what Navalny was allegedly poisoned with, in Germany’s opinion, and hand over his test results. "If the West cares about his health so much today, why have they failed to this day, for over six months, to provide what they are obligated to provide?" Zakharova asked.