‘Unusual military activity’ in Donbass conducted by Kiev, not Russia — delegation advisor

VIENNA, April 14. /TASS/. "Unusual military activity" has been carried out in Donbass by Ukraine since 2014, adviser to the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control Yulia Zhdanova said at an urgent joint meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation and the OSCE Permanent Council.

Delegates from the OSCE member-countries are holding a meeting on Wednesday at Ukraine’s request on what they consider to be unusual military activity on the border between Russia and Ukraine.

"Unusual military activity does take place in Europe. It has been carried out in Donbass since 2014, and with numerous violations of the Vienna Document 2011. This is being done by Ukraine, which, by all indications, has been under external control since then," Zhdanova said in a statement obtained by TASS.

The situation in Donbass deteriorated in late February, with shootouts recorded almost every day, especially with the use of mortars and grenade launchers. The parties blame each other for the exacerbation of the situation.