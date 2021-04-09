Putin, Erdogan discuss Libya in phone talks

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The Presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, touched upon Libya in a phone call, hailing the cessation of hostilities and the formation of a transitional government, the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday after the two leaders’ talks.

"When focusing on the situation in Libya, the leaders noted with satisfaction that the sides were observing the cessation of hostilities and that the transitional authorities have been successfully formed," the statement says. "[They] confirmed mutual willingness to promote the peace process and restore the country’s unity."

The Kremlin pointed out that when Syria was brought up at the talks, the crucial role of Russia and Turkey in stabilization of the situation and the promotion of intra-Syrian talks was highlighted. The two leaders touched upon the pressing tasks of joint efforts in the war on terror, in particularly in Idlib province, in accordance with the 2018 Sochi Memorandum and its Additional Protocol of March 5, 2020.