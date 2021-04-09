Russian embassy in UK extends condolences over Prince Philip’s death

Our heartfelt condolences on the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh, great-great-grandson of Russian Emperor Nicholas I, was admired and will be mourned by many Russians. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/VgE4y0Dm5m

LONDON, April 9. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in London has extended its condolences over the death Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburg, Queen Elizabeth’s II husband.

"Our heartfelt condolences on the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh, great-great-grandson of Russian Emperor Nicholas I, was admired and will be mourned by many Russians. May his soul rest in peace," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

The British Royal Family said earlier that Prince Philip had passed away at Windsor Castle on Friday morning. He was 99. He was to turn 100 on June 10, 2021.