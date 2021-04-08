Moscow expects Washington to clarify position on Treaty on Open Skies

Russia ready to discuss preservation of Open Skies Treaty if US is ready as well

NUR-SULTAN, April 8. /TASS/. Moscow expects Washington to clarify its position on the Treaty on Open Skies shortly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the meeting with Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi Thursday.

"We do not have any understanding whether the Americans are going to return to the Treaty or not," he said. "We expect final clarity to be introduced to this issue shortly. We have launched [corresponding] procedures. We do not intend to wait forever."