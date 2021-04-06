Provocations from outside still possible in Venezuela, says Russian envoy

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Some countries are unready to accept the results of the December elections to the Venezuelan National Assembly that put an end to political uncertainty in the country and provocations and attempts to destabilize the situation are still possible, Russia’s Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told TASS on Tuesday.

"In December 2020, Venezuela held elections to the National Assembly, which put an end to internal political uncertainty. Of course, it is hard for some countries to accept the reality that does not correlate with their neo-colonial manners in the spirit of the notorious Monroe Doctrine. Therefore, the possibility of provocations and attempts to destabilize the situation in the country persists. However, when the people independently makes its conscious choice, it is not so easy to sway it," the Russian diplomat said.

Russia has always held the viewpoint that political contradictions in Venezuela should be resolved through an internal dialogue, the envoy stressed. "That is why, we strongly support the Venezuelan authorities’ aspiration for cooperation and the search for mutually acceptable solutions with representatives of the opposition," the ambassador noted.

"The Venezuelan settlement, this bright example of the peaceful exit from an acute political crisis is worthy of respect and support by the international community," the Russian envoy said.

Venezuela held parliamentary elections on December 6, 2020, in which citizens elected 277 members of the National Assembly. The pro-government Great Patriotic Pole emerged victorious in the vote. Most opponents of the current government led by opposition leader Juan Guaido, who enjoyed the majority in the previous convocation of the legislature, refused to participate in the elections or recognize the results.

On January 6, the lawmakers officially began working. Former Vice President Jorge Rodriguez was elected chairman of the National Assembly. Most Western countries consider the parliamentary elections in Venezuela as illegitimate and refuse to recognize the republic’s newly-elected legislature.