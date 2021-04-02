Russia’s financial aid to Nagorno-Karabakh victims currently about $15 mln

"Russia’s direct financial aid to Nagorno Karabakh victims is about $15 million as of today," he said.

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Russia has allocated about $15 million as aid to victims of the Nagorno-Karabakh escalation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said in an interview Friday.

The diplomat noted that the Russian peacemaker contingent and the humanitarian response center guarantee the security and stability in the region, and carry out tasks, vital for the local population. Rudenko noted the results of the trilateral working group, chaired by Deputy Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia, which works on unblocking economic and transport connections in the region, which has already held five meetings.

"We establish conditions for restoration of normal life in the Southern Caucasus, for converting it into a territory of mutual trust, safety and prosperity. All this proves that Russia is always ready to provide a shoulder to the brotherly Armenian people, and work together for the sake of our common interests," he concluded.