Rewriting history now subject of Western informational special operations, diplomat says

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Historic knowledge and public opinion has become a subject of informational campaigns with involvement of the leaders of Western states, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, speaking in the Federation Council Tuesday.

According to the diplomat, rewriting history was considered something marginal just recently, and leaders of states stayed away from this, but things have changed today.

"Our foreign partners have long made it a norm to pretend that the destruction of Nazism took place allegedly without involvement of the Soviet Union," Zakharova said. "We see historic knowledge, followed by public opinion, becoming a subject of entire informational special operations with involvement of heads of states, ministers of foreign affairs."

According to Zakharova, the only thing that stopped those who wanted to rewrite history were living witnesses of the war.

"Times, horrifying in this sense, lie ahead. There is only one reason for this: the change of generations. They waited, and the only thing that stopped them was the presence of witnesses, who could stand up and say that this is not true," the diplomat said.