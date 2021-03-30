No plans for Russia-Belarus merger, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. The deepest integration between Russia and Belarus would be in both countries’ interests but there are no plans for a merger, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper published on Tuesday.

"There are no plans for a merger. However, we are confident that the deepest possible integration would be in the interests of both Russians and Belarusians," he noted.

When commenting on the situation in Belarus, Peskov pointed out that Russia had not interfered and "has no plans to interfere in the domestic affairs of Belarus." "It is crucial for us that Belarus remain committed to the ideas of the Union State and multifactorial relationship with Russia," the Russian presidential spokesman said.