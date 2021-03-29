Russia to choose policy on US after analyzing actions of its administration, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Russia is currently analyzing the actions of the current US administration, and on the outcomes of this analysis, Russian President Vladimir Putin will decide on how to build the bilateral relations further, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Right now, we are analyzing, we are holding a revision of the actions taken by the Americans within the new administration. We will need time to conduct this analysis. Then decisions will be made on how to build our policy. According to the Constitution, the head of state determines the foreign policy of the country. He will do exactly that," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov has not informed the president about the current state of relations with Washington so far. Peskov added that there are constant reports by the Foreign Ministry and specialized agencies.

In an interview recorded on March 16 with ABC, US President Joe Biden said that the Russian government must "pay a price" for allegedly meddling in US elections. Moreover, when asked whether he considered Putin to be a "killer," Biden answered that he did. Later, the White House and the US State Department issued statements that said that Washington expects to have constructive cooperation with Moscow in spheres of mutual interest, however, it has no plans to smooth out the differences in bilateral relations. After these statements, Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov was summoned to Moscow for consultations. Antonov has been in Moscow since March 21.