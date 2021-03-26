Clear criteria of acceptability of state actions in cyberspace required, Putin says

NOVO OGARYOVO, March 26. /TASS/. It is necessary to develop clear and comprehensible criteria of acceptability of state actions in the cyberspace, and they must be developed in cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"It is important to jointly develop and negotiate universal, just rules of responsible state behavior in the informational space with clear and comprehensible criteria of acceptable and unacceptable actions, and give them a legally binding nature," the head of state said during the Russian Security Council meeting.