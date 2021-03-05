Russia to respond constructively to positive signals from US — diplomat

"We see them [the Russian-US relations - TASS] the way they should be. We look upon these relations as those of equal, mutually respectful and mutually beneficial partnership. On the other hand, we also see the steps taken by, say, Brussels under Washington’s pressure. We just can't help but see them. We have never refused to cooperate even in the most difficult times so we will certainly respond to positive signals constructively," she said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"It is intolerable to see an endless" chain of the United States’ unfriendly steps against Russia, she stressed. "If signals and actions that fit into the logic of destruction of the bilateral cooperation continue, we will take note of them as a guide for action too."