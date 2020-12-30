Putin sends New Year, Christmas wishes to Trump, Biden

Putin hopes some problems in relations with US will be solved under Biden

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent Christmas and New Year wishes to incumbent US President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden, the Kremlin reported Wednesday.

"The Russian leader has sent congratulations to US President Donald Trump on the occasion of Christmas and New Year holidays and wished good health, high spirits and well-being to him and his family, wishing all US citizens happiness and prosperity as well," the statement reads.

"In the congratulatory New Year and Christmas message to US President-elect Joe Biden, Putin noted that the coronavirus pandemic and other challenges faced by the world this past year reaffirmed that large-scale international cooperation is in demand. The president expressed confidence that Russia and the US could do a lot to boost both regional and global stability and security by advancing their relations in the spirit of equality and taking each other’s interests into account," the Kremlin stressed.