Putin signs laws giving Russian constitution precedence over international law

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a package of laws establishing precedence of the Russian constitution over international agreements and decisions of international bodies, the documents were published Tuesday on the official portal of legal information.

Andrey Klishas, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper chamber of parliament) Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, noted earlier that the Russian legislation now outlaws implementation of decisions taken by international organizations based on international treaties that run counter to the Russian constitution.

Klishas separately underlined that Russia consistently abides by ratified international treaties and backs adherence to international law. However, in cases when provisions of international law acquire new meanings that differ from those at the moment of ratification as a result of various interpretations, and these interpretations contradict the Russian constitution, these decisions will be implemented in the Russian legal system in accordance with the Russian legislation, he explained.

According to the senator, the practice of abandoning unconditional implementation of decisions made by international bodies is also reflected in foreign legal systems. States use these tools of preliminary control to protect their national constitutional identity, Klishas stressed.