Russian lawmakers to monitor Venezuelan election

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Delegations from Russia’s Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) and State Duma (the lower house of parliament) will monitor Venezuela’s parliamentary election scheduled for December 6, Chairman of the Federation Council Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev said.

According to him, the Federation Council’s delegation will visit Venezuela at the invitation of the country’s National Electoral Council. "The Federation Council’s delegation consists of three senators, including your humble servant," said Kosachev, who will head the delegation.

According to Chairman of the State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky, the Duma’s delegation, led by Deputy Speaker Igor Ananskikh, will include members of all parliamentary factions.

The Venezuelan election will take place amid a social and economic crisis and political tensions. On January 23, 2019, Venezuelan opposition leader and parliament speaker Juan Guaido declared himself interim president and announced the start of an operation to oust President Nicolas Maduro. More than 50 countries, including the United States and most European and South American countries, recognized Guaido. However, Maduro, supported by the country’s armed forces, managed to maintain power.