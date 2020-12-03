French authorities restrict civil liberties more and more often, Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Human Rights in France are being restricted more and more often under the pretext of national security, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"Although the French authorities traditionally declare protection of human rights as one of the state’s key policy priorities, lately France has more and more often resorted to restrictions of civil rights and freedoms, justifying it by interests of national security," she said.

The diplomat noted that the problem of so-called police violence and brutal suppression of protest actions, which often evolve into clashes with the police, is currently widely discussed in France. She pointed out that, during the 2018-2019 Yellow Vests manifestations, some 14,000 rubber bullets were fired at the protesters, some 2,500 citizens were injured, over 12,000 people were apprehended and some 2,000 convictions were delivered. She added that journalists covering protests, including Russian ones, often get into hot water.

The spokeswoman recalled that, amid growing crime rate and Islamic terror threat, the National Assembly of France passed the bill on comprehensive security in the first reading. Zakharova pointed out that this led to large-scale rallies of the opponents of this bill, followed by clashes with the police. According to the diplomat, this demonstrated a negative attitude of the public to President Emmanuel Macron's course towards restriction of the freedom of information.

The National Assembly began reviewing the bill, dubbed The Fauverge Law after one of its authors, former officer Jean-Michel Fauverge, on November 18. The first protests in Paris followed immediately. The bill is primarily criticized over its Clause 24, which prohibits taking pictures and videos of the police officers. This clause carries a penalty of one year in prison and a fine of 45,000 euro for dissemination of "an image of the face or other identifying element of the national police representative, gendarme or other employee of municipal police with the intention of causing physical or psychological harm."

The largest protests since the Yellow Vests rallies took place on November 28 involving a total of about 133,000 people. According to the police, some 46,000 protesters took to the streets of Paris, protesting against the bill and demanding resignation of certain officials. The rally evolved into mass riots, in which 98 police officers were injured and some 80 rioters were apprehended.