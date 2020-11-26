Russian envoy calls on UN to analyze damage done to countries by unilateral sanctions

UNITED NATIONS, November 26. /TASS/. Russia calls on the United Nations to monitor damage done to various countries by the United States’ and the European Union’s unilateral sanction imposed in bypassing the United Nations Security Council, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Wednesday at a UN Security Council informal meeting on the issue of illegal unilateral sanctions.

The meeting was convened at the initiative of Russia, China, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Niger, and South Africa.

"Illegal restrictive and punitive measures imposed by the United States and the European Union pose serious threat to international peace and security and impair the humanitarian situation in the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Europe," the Russian diplomat stressed.

He drew attention to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to establish the so-called green corridors free from trade wars and sanctions to deliver daily necessity items, food products, medicines, individual protection gear needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"As a next step, the United Nations member states and the organization’s agencies may consider our initiative to involve UNN regional coordinators to monitor impacts of unilateral sanctions on economic revival of countries after the pandemic," Nebenzya added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Group of Twenty leaders to impose a moratorium of various restrictions against countries most hit by the coronavirus pandemic. In a video address to the United Nations General Assembly in September, the Russian leader once again drew attention to this initiative, saying that "green corridors free from trade wars and sanctions" were badly needed.