Putin creates interdepartmental commission for assistance to international development

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on establishment of an interdepartmental commission for assistance to international development. The document was posted on the official web-portal of legal information on Thursday.

According to the decree, the commission is established "for purposes of supporting coordination of the activity of federal government agencies, government agencies of Russian constituencies and other government authorities and organizations on assistance to international development."

The deputy head of the presidential administration chairs the Commission.

Primary tasks of the commission will be to support coordination of the activity of authorities in assisting international development in economic, political and humanitarian spheres, assessment of efficiency of aid provision by Russia to foreign countries, preparation of proposals to the President and the government on matters related to such aid, performance analysis of implementing projects and programs of assistance to international development and determining priority areas for interaction with civil society institutions for purposes of implementing such projects and programs.