Russia to do everything possible to end conflict in South Caucasus, Putin says

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Moscow will do everything possible to end the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with religious leaders on Wednesday.

"You know that Russia is doing everything in its power to make sure that the conflict in the South Caucasus ends as soon as possible, as well as to protect the lives of people who are unfortunately looking at each other down the barrel of a gun and are using weapons against each other," Putin pointed out.

He was confident that the opposing sides could achieve their goals through negotiations.

"We maintain contact with both Armenia and Azerbaijan. I hope that we will manage to achieve results on a basis acceptable to all those living in the region," Putin said, emphasizing the need to use peaceful methods.