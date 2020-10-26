Kremlin disagrees with Biden’s statement about Russia being biggest threat to US

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Moscow regrets that attempts are being made in the US to spread hatred against Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on US presidential candidate Joe Biden’s statement that Russia was the biggest threat to the United States at the moment.

"It’s not right, we strongly disagree with that assertion," Peskov noted. "We can only regret that hatred against Russia is being spread this way and our country is depicted as an adversary," Peskov noted.

Biden said earlier in an interview with CBS that "the biggest threat to America right now in terms of breaking up our security and our alliances is Russia." Biden said in September that he viewed Russia as an opponent.

The 2020 United States presidential election is scheduled to take place on November 3. The major candidates are Republican incumbent President Donald Trump and Democrat former Vice President Joe Biden.