Kremlin: Novichok statements by intel chief, Foreign Office spokeswoman not contradictory

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called on journalists not to look for contradictions between statement of Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Head Sergei Naryshkin regarding the presence and production of the Novichok nerve agent in Russia.

"Naryshkin said unambiguously that all stockpiles of chemical weapons had been destroyed, as certified by international observers; this was done in order to fulfill Russia’s obligation under the Chemical Weapons Convention. This is what Naryshkin was talking about. There is no contradiction here, no need for nitpicking," Peskov said, commenting on Zakharova’s remark that Russia never had the nerve agent stockpiled.

Meanwhile, he refrained from commenting on whether the Kremlin insists that Novichok agents had never been developed in Russia. "I cannot tell you that, because I do not have such information. In any case, it is only possible to confirm that Russia fulfilled all its obligations under the Convention and that all chemical weapons on Russian territory were destroyed," he said.

Navalny case