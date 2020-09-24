Russian, Iranian top diplomats to meet in Moscow for discussions on nuclear deal

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Moscow on Thursday to discuss the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program and the situation in Syria.

"It was scheduled to discuss a range of pressing international issues, including the state of affairs regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program, as well as the situation in Syria, Afghanistan and the Persian Gulf zone," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Wednesday.

Last time, Zarif paid a visit to Moscow on July 21.

In late August, the United States once again accused Iran of violating the nuclear deal and the US Secretary of State requested the UN Security Council re-impose the sanction on Iran. Under the Iran nuclear deal, any signatory to it can trigger the snapback of the sanctions if Teheran violates its commitments under the deal. However, the United States quitted the deal in 2018 and hence, its request cannot be satisfied, as was said by UNSC President (Indonesia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dian Triansyah Djani) on August 25.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday that allows Washington to sanction those involved in arms trade with Iran. The US will be able to impose restrictions on individuals and legal entities engaged in supplies, sales and transfer of conventional weapons to Tehran.