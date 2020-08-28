Russia, US diplomats discuss cooperation in Arctic, regional topics

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Bilateral cooperation in the Arctic and a number of regional problems were in focus of a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov and US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The sides discussed issues of Russian-US cooperation in the Arctic, including within the Arctic Council," the ministry said. "The two diplomats noted the central role of the Arctic Council in forming a constructive agenda in the Arctic region."

The Russian side also confirmed its commitment to closer multilateral cooperation in the Arctic and stressed the importance of depoliticized cooperation within the Arctic Council. "The sides also discussed issues of Russian-US cooperation on a number of regional matters," the ministry added.