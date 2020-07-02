Russia continues to support national reconciliation efforts in Venezuela

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Moscow is determined to facilitate national reconciliation efforts in Venezuela and dialogue between the country’s political forces, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday, ahead of Venezuela’s Independence Day, marked on July 5.

"We extend our warmest greetings to the government and people of Venezuela on this occasion," she said. "We will continue to provide comprehensive assistance to our Venezuelan friends, particularly in order to overcome intra-Venezuelan differences through inclusive nationwide dialogue based on national laws and prevent destructive foreign interference," the Russian diplomat added.

Zakharova pointed to "years-long ties of friendship and mutual understanding" between Russia and Venezuela, which was Moscow’s strategic partner in Latin America. According to her, a visit to Moscow by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, who attended the Victory Day parade, was another proof of that. Zakharova stressed that the two countries closely cooperated within international organizations and worked to implement joint projects.

"In more than two centuries of its rich history, Venezuela has traveled the path to true independence and national sovereignty. Despite unprecedented external pressure, Venezuela’s legitimate government continues to defend the country’s right to self-determination," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman emphasized.