Russia ready to discuss with US mutual grievances over Open Skies Treaty — envoy

VIENNA, June 26. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to discuss with the United States mutual grievances in compliance with the mechanisms of the Treaty on Open Skies, provided that the dialogue is based on mutual respect, the acting chief Russian delegate at the Vienna negotiations on military security and arms control, Andrei Vorobyov, told the OSCE Annual Security Review Conference. TASS obtained a transcript of his statement from Russia’s mission at the OSCE.

Vorobyov said Russia regretted the US side continued to reiterate cliched charges Russia was allegedly in breach of the Treaty on Open Skies.

"It should be noted that we, too, have major grievances addressed to the United States concerning compliance with the Treaty, which we expressed out loud more than once at the Consultative Commission on Open Skies and at bilateral meetings. But Russia has never said in an ultimatum-like fashion it would quit the Treaty on Open Skies, if these issues were not addressed," Vorobyov said. "We are ready to discuss mutual grievances in accordance with the Treaty’s mechanisms, provided there is an equitable and respectful dialogue. We suggest waiting for the results of the conference of TOS signatories, where we will have a chance to consider the practical aspects of its implementation."

US President Donald Trump on May 21 declared Washington’s intention to pull out from the Treaty on Open Skies, which enables the signatories to perform flights over each other’s territories to monitor military activity. In a written statement US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said the decision would take effect six months after May 22. The United States said Russia’s alleged violations of the treaty were the reason for this move. Moscow dismissed the charges and reiterated compliance with the treaty, as well as put forward its own counterclaims.

On July 6, a conference of TOS signatories will discuss the prospects of this international agreement in the wake of the United States’ declared intention to quit the treaty.