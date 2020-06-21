Putin’s WW2 article raised much interests in US - Russian envoy

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s article about the Second World War has attracted significant interest in the United States and gave a start to discussions, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said Saturday in an open interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman, describing the US reaction to the article.

The diplomat noted that the Russian embassy engaged in disseminating the article, sending it to "the leadership of the [US] State Department, leading non-governmental organizations and embassies of a number of leading Western European states."

"The publication raised a lot of interest and launched discussions. The people I talked to at least underline the importance of a serious talk about historic memory, noting that it influences modern political relations and ties in the security sphere," Antonov pointed out.