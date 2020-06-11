Lavrov to make first foreign visit since start of pandemic to Serbia on June 18

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will make the first foreign visit since the start of the coronavirus pandemic on June 18 to Serbia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during Thursday’s briefing.

"On June 18, a working visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the Republic of Serbia will take place," she said. "This will be the first foreign visit of the minister since the forced break caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic."

The spokeswoman informed that Lavrov plans to meet with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and with Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic.

"They plan to discuss the issues of Russian-Serbian political and economic cooperation in detail, exchanging opinions on the situation in the Balkans and on current international issues," Zakharova added.