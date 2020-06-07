Impossible to hide racism’s scope in US - Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Racism has become a full blown problem in the United States and its scope is impossible to hide, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

According to Zakharova, racial discrimination in the United States in the "second big block" of systemic problems of the West’s domestic agenda after problems of the public health system, the lack of unity in the Western countries, social and logistics problems.

"The second big block [of problems] is the problem of racism in Western society, first of all, in the United States. And this problem has emerged full size," she said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1 television channel. "The scope of this evil cannot be concealed."

"The United States keeps on stirring ‘local regional fusses,’ some information movement in order to somehow save the face, its image, the export part they (the United States - TASS) have been offering to other countries," she said, adding that the problem is racism is typical of not only American society but "is beginning to brew in other, so to say, allied, countries."

Widespread unrest has engulfed many US states over the death of an African-American Minneapolis man named George Floyd, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck and choked him to death during his arrest. On May 26, all officers involved in the deadly arrest were fired. On May 29, the policeman in question, Derek Chauvin, was arrested on third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. However, on June 3, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison upped the charge against Chauvin to second-degree murder. The three other officers involved in the fatal incident were arrested as well and are now facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder. To counter the riots, local law enforcement is often supported by the National Guard.

Following the United States, protests have erupted in many other world nations.