Russia to respond to US withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty, says senior legislator

MOSCOW, May 21./TASS/. Russia has a plan for responding to the US withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty, in making the decision Moscow will be guided by the interests of its national security, the chairman of the State Duma (lower house) Committee for International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky, told journalists on Thursday.

"Of course, Russia has a plan for reacting to the US moves regarding the Open Skies Treaty, though the treaty is multilateral. I am confident that we will take a balanced decision in full conformity with the aims of defending national security," the legislator said.