Spread of fake news about COVID-19 must be stopped, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The spread of fake news about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, must be stopped, however, it is important not to restrict objective sources of information, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Wednesday.

"Of course, we need to combat the spread of fake news decisively and to fight the spread of information that can harm the situation, harm the health of people who spread fake information about the government’s actions," the spokesman said. "This must not in any way restrict qualified and objective information, this is very important," he stressed.

Peskov stated that he is not aware of Russia’s communications watchdog blocking the website of Vademecum, a Russian medical magazine, for publishing an allegedly fake article. "No, unfortunately, we are not aware of this case," he said, adding that the Russian media should address the watchdog with a request for explanation instead.