International relations system to be revised after crisis — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Aide to the Russian President Maxim Oreshkin believes that after the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the system of international relations will be revised from a new angle.

"All international institutions will be rethought. I think, we will get out of this crisis situation, and the entire system of international relations will be seriously revised from this new angle," he said in an interview with Rossiya 24 channel.

According to him, the majority of international institutions cannot cope with the crisis. "There are no automatic measures that trigger in such crisis. Both the IMF and the World Health Organization have problems," he said.

Oreshkin added that the current crisis will lead to serious structural changes in the global economy. According to him, after the crisis, the process of globalization will seriously slow down. "Countries will first of all look at what is happening inside them, and only then talk about the development of global stories of some kind," he said.

The Kremlin official said the decline in world GDP due to the global crisis associated with the coronavirus will be much deeper than the 2008-2009 crisis. A crisis of this magnitude is happening for the first time since World War II, he added.

"This is a unique crisis, it has three key features. The first is simultaneity. It actually affects almost all countries of the world. The second is speed. We see how fast unemployment in different countries is growing, such serious effect on the dynamics of the economy in a very short period of time. And, of course, the third is depth. The fall in world GDP will be much deeper than it was in the 2008-2009 crisis, in fact, a crisis of this magnitude is happening for the first time since World War II, " Oreshkin said.

Earlier, Oreshkin said that the results of the Q2 of 2020 will be negative for the Russian economy, it is important for the authorities to respond in a timely manner to mitigate the effects of the crisis.