Russia calls on Norway to return to cooperation — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Moscow calls on Oslo to abandon its confrontational approach to relations with Russia and to build mutually beneficial cooperation in the traditions of good neighborliness, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during Thursday’s briefing.

"It is unfortunate that this country is playing a rather active role in all foreign anti-Russian scenarios. The centuries-old traditions of good neighborliness with our country have fallen victim to foreign interests, including, financial ones. The flywheel of military build-up aimed against Russia is gaining momentum, while bilateral cooperation has decreased. We call on Oslo to reconsider these destructive approaches and to build longterm cooperation with our country based on mutual respect, taking into account each other’s interests," the diplomat commented.

Zakharova recalled that in recent years, Norway had been "the frontier of deterrence of Russia" in the foreign policy plans of the US and NATO.

"The country is steadily beefing up its military capacity, modernizing the corresponding infrastructure, opening military training centers for allied units, expanding weapon and equipment storages of US Marines and regularly holding large-scale drills. Norway is also working on involving non-allied countries, Finland and Sweden, in the alliance’s affairs," the diplomat noted.